Crues next for Bannsiders

Crues next for Bannsiders

Coleraine assistant manager Trevor McKendry and striker James McLaughlin celebrate the club's victory over Larne.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

COLERAINE manager Rodney McAree admits the Tennent's Irish Cup semi-final clash against Crusaders later this month will be a 'tough test.'

Fresh from guiding his players to a famous victory over Larne, the former Dungannon boss added that the clash at the Oval on Saturday March 30 was one 'to relish.'

"If we want to retain the Irish Cup then we've got to beat Crusaders at some stage," he conceded.

"It's a tough test but one that we're all looking forwards to."

It's back to action this weekend for the Bannsiders, with a derby clash a home to title-chasing Ballymena Utd to look forward to.

"It's a good game on the back of the highs off Larne and we want to keep the momentum going," said the manager.

For a full round-up of the week's action, see this week's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354