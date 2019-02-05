Rodney returns to Stangmore Park

COLERAINE manager Rodney McAree makes an emotional return to former club Dungannon Swifts on Tuesday evening, looking for a better result than when the sides met at the end of January.

McAree spent many years at the Tyrone club both as a player and a manager before succeeding Oran Kearney in the Showgrounds' hot-seat at the start of the season.

The rearranged Danske Bank Premiership game is the first time McAree has managed a side at his former club but he knows not to expect any favours from his former friends.

"We absolutely have a score to settle," admitted McAree, when asked about the most recent meeting of the two clubs, a 2-1 win for Kris Lindsay's side at the Showgrounds.

"We owe them one from the last time and I'll be looking for a much improved performance from my players," he added.

The Bannsiders go into the game in positive mood, having qualified for the quarter-finals of the Tennent's Irish Cup with victory over Dergview last weekend.

For a full preview and a report and all the reaction from the cup success, see The Chronicle.