Rodney pleased with players' performances

GETTING through against lower league opposition is the name of the game when it comes to cup competitions.

It’s not always straightforward, of course, which explains why Coleraine manager Rodney McAree was a happy and relieved figure at the end of 90 minutes on Saturday against Dergview.

“I thought we were very professional,” said the Dungannon man after his side's 3-0 win.

“In actual fact, I thought we were better in this round against Dergview than we were against the Welders in the last round.

“But we have won both games and that’s all that matters in cup football.

“I thought today it was great that we got a clean sheet, our defensive shape without the ball was much better than it has been in recent weeks and I felt there were good performances throughout."

To read the full story see this week's paper.