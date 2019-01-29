Swifts too good for sorry Bannsiders

COLERAINE manager Rodney McAree admitted former club Dungannon Swifts were the better team during Saturday's Danske Bank Premiership clash at The Showgrounds.

The county Tyrone side claimed a 2-1 win which brought the Bannsiders' seven game unbeaten run to a sorry end.

In truth, it could have been more for the visitors as they dominated for large parts against an under-par home side.

Speaking after the game, McAree accepted his players were second-best on the day.

And he has called on his players for a much improved performance as they continue their defence of the Tennent's Irish Cup this Saturday.

The cup holders host lower league Dergview knowing a win will get them in to the draw for the last eight.

