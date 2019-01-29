New title sponsor for SuperCupNI

SUPERCUPNI, formerly the NI Milk Cup, has got a new title sponsor.

STATSsports, a FIFA approved GPS tracking company based in Newry, has signed a four year deal with the leading youth football tournament.

"We believe this exciting partnership will help our event kick off a new era going forward," said tournament chairman Victor Leonard.

Those sentiments were backed up by Alan Clarke, CEO of STATSsports and a graduate of the tournament.

"We are delighted to partner with SuperCupNI," he said.

This year's STATSsports SuperCupNI will kick off on Monday July 29 with finals night at Ballymena Showgrounds on Friday August 2.

Full details in The Chronicle.