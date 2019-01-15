Mcree 'resigned' to losing star player

COLERAINE manager Rodney McAree expects a resolution of the long-running Darren McCauley saga later this week.

The midfielder was placed on the transfer list earlier this month after expressing his desire for a new challenge.

A number of clubs on both sides of the border, as well as in Scotland, have been linked with the Derryman but no official offer has been received by the Showgrounds club.

Equally, the Bannsiders' boss is hoping that the future of Institute striker Michael McCrudden will be sorted in the coming days.

Coleraine have long been linked with the free-scoring forward and will no doubt want the situation clarified as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Coleraine failed to make up ground on fifth-placed Glenavon following Saturday's 1-1 draw at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Eoin Bradley's early strike was cancelled out by Niall Grace's stunning second half strike in an entertaining game.

For all the latest news from the Showgrounds, see this week's Chronicle.