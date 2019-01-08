Coleraine begin defence of Irish Cup

Coleraine begin defence of Irish Cup

Coleraine players celebrate after Alex Gawne's deflected shot opened the scoring against H&W Welders in their Tennent's Irish Cup tie at the weekend.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

COLERAINE began their defence of the Tennent's Irish Cup with a comfortable 2-0 home win over Bluefin Sport Championship club Harland and Wolff Welders at the weekend.

An own-goal from Welders skipper Chris Morrow and a second half strike from sub' James McLaughlin saw the Bannsiders safely through to a sixth round meeting with Dergview.

"It wasn't the prettiest of games but it is job done and we move on into the next round," said manager Rodney McAree.

Meanwhile, defender Mark Edgar, who came on as a sub' in the win, admits he is delighted to be back at the club for a second spell.

The 21-year-old has signed a short-term deal until the end of the season, a year and a half after departing the Showgrounds in Oran Kearney's spell in charge.

"It was a no-brainer for me rejoining the club," admitted the Coleraine man.

"I am delighted to be back."

For the full story, see The Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354