Glackin backing Rodney to succeed

COLERAINE'S new signing Jamie Glackin has backed Rodney McAree to be a success at Coleraine.

Glackin, who worked with McAree when the pair were at Dungannon Swifts, has penned a two and a half year deal with the Bannsiders after being released by league champions Crusaders.

"Rodney's my type of manager and probably one of the best coaches in the country," said the Omagh man.

"It takes time for things to click but I can't wait to link up with him again."

Glackin's arrival is McAree's first signing with more expected to arrive in the January transfer window.

Among names being linked with the Irish Cup holders are Institute striker Michael McCrudden.

