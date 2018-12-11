League action to return this weekend

FOLLOWING a break for a number of knock-out competitions, the focus is on league action this weekend in junior football circles.

The Coleraine and District League has a full set of fixtures, all except for Magherafelt Reds who will complete their postponed North West Junior Cup tie.

Meanwhile, it was largely a successful week for clubs in the Matt Morrison North West Cup with wins for Kilrea Utd, Tullans, Garvagh and Heights among others.

Ballycastle Utd proved too strong for Carrick Rangers Reserves in the County Antrim Junior Shield while there was a premature end to the NI Intermediate League game between Magherafelt Sky Blues and Dungiven Celtic after the match referee sustained an injury.

