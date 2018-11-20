Glens hang on for point against ten-men Coleraine

COLERAINE recorded a seventh draw of an increasingly frustrating season on Saturday, drawing 1-1 with Glentoran at The Showgrounds.

However, while disappointing to drop two points at home it could have been much for the home side who were reduced to ten men on the stroke of half-time.

Striker Eoin Bradley was dismissed by match referee Evan Boyce for something he said to match officials as the players left the field at the interval.

However, Darren McCauley's fifth league goal of the campaign, a trademark effort from the winger, rescued a point for the Bannsiders.

Indeed it could - and arguably should - have been more as Rodney McAree's men dominated the second 45 minutes and came closest to grabbing a winner in the closing stages.

"Looking at our position at half-time you would have taken a 1-1 draw but when you look at our second half performance it is probably two points dropped which is frustrating," admitted McAree.

