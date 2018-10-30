6 °CWed, 31

Bannsiders bowled over by Cliftonville

DESPTE the hope of back to back wins for Coleraine at the weekend, Rodney McAree’s men endured a frustrating day at the office after suffering a narrow defeat at the hands of Cliftonville.

Victory for the North Belfast side signalled their first win over the Bannsiders in two seasons and witnessed Reds manager, Barry Gray, coup his first win over Coleraine as Cliftonville boss.

A spectacular free kick from Levi Ives and a header from ex-Swansea City striker, Rory Donnelly, proved enough to secure the points for Cliftonville, in spite of the Bannsiders response when Darren McCauley pulled a goal back before the half-time interval.

With last weekends league defeat firmly behind them, McAree’s men will be firmly focussed on tonight’s clash with Glentoran at the Oval in the BetMcLean.com league cup. A victory for the Stripes would book their place in the last eight of the competition, however, Coleraine are aware that victory will not be easy.

