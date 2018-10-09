15 °CTue, 09

'Hungrier team won', says McAree

COLERAINE manager Rodney McAree concedes that the hungrier team won at the weekend.

Speaking to reporters, the former Dungannon Swifts boss admitted his side had been second best throughout.

“The better and hungrier team won, the team that asked the moist questions won,” he admitted.

“We could have gone in more than 2-1 down at half-time as we scored against the run of play.

“At 1-0 up, we didn't manage the game well enough.

“We conceded poor goals, though I thought we were very good first for the first 15 minutes of the second half.

“It looked like we were going to equalise – it was in our own hands - but decision making has killed us."

