‘Fantastic Tess Fest’ - 'bright and bold' fundraisers in memory of very special lady Theresa

BALLYMONEY Tesco was 'Dancing Through The Generations' last Saturday in memory of a very special lady who passed away last Autumn.

The 'Be Bright, Be Bold, Be Fabulous' 'Tess Fest' was organised by the family and many Tesco friends and colleagues of Theresa 'Tess' Martin, to raise funds for the Macmillan Unit at Antrim Area Hospital.

“It was a fantastic day,” said daughter Sabrina Dillon, “really good, a lot of money was raised. We were overwhelmed by the support of the community. It helped us feel closer to mammy, with customers coming in reminiscing and telling stories about her.”

SUDDENLY

Dunloy woman Theresa, described “as the life and soul of the party” was just 57 years old diagnosed with cancer last July 22 and passed away on October 2.

“It happened so suddenly and she had just 11 weeks after she was diagnosed, it was so sad!” Sabrina said,“Mammy loved music and singing, she was really bubbly, the life and soul of the party."

*For full story see this week's Chronicle, in shops now.