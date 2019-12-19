Black Santa says farewell to Richard as singer Niall Patterson drops in

BLACK Santa Alastair Coyles and the former man in the role Liam Becket said farewell to a great supporter this morning in the form of Mr Richard Orr who is moving to England to live.

“Richard has been a rock,” Liam said, “administratively he has brought Black Santa from a very disorganised to a very organised state in recent years."

“We would like to thank him for all his support and wish him well in his new home,” Alastair added.

Though in England, the Chronicle understands that Richard will be keeping a close eye on Black Santa and will retain some organisational duties thanks to the wonders of modern technology.

Now on the job a week Alastair says things are going very well and The Chronicle can confirm, being just across the street, that the Black Santa shed seems just as busy as in other years.

Singer Niall Patterson is the latest entertainer to pop along to see Black Santa and leave a donation.

Don't forget Northern Ireland's boxing ace Carl Frampton is due to call in this week at some point.

RIBBON OF REMEMBRANCE

Don't forget also that the Ribbon of Remembrance, organised by Ballymoney Rotary, is now up and running.

If you are missing a loved one at this time of year, after you make your donation you can write a few words on the ribbon which will go up on the tree at the Black Santa shed.

In case you didn't know Alastair with Liam's support, is raising money for the traditional Black Santa charities.

These are the Samaritans, CAN, Drop Inn Ministries, St Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army, with one more, the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice, being added this year to make a total of six.

“We are working hard to ensure that all the charities get a sizeable donation,” both men concluded.