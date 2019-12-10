Drop Inn Ministries helping Albanian earthquake victims

DROP Inn Ministries at Castlecroft are rising to the challenge of helping the victims of the Albanian earthquake, just weeks after the successful conclusion of this year's Shoe box Appeal.

The earthquake, 6.4 on the Richter Scale, struck the Mamurras area north of the capital, Tirana on November 26.

A state of emergency has been declared in affected areas, with clothing and blankets urgently needed.

David McBride, Director of Drop Inn Ministries was in Ballymoney last Wednesday collecting hats, scarves, coats and blankets as well as £1000 donated locally by Ballymoney people.

Speaking to The Chronicle, David said: “We have projects working in co-operation with local churches in Albania all year round, a feeding programme and working with street children."

*For full story see this week's Chronicle, in shops now.