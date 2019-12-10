Billy’s 80th birthday bash at the Royal Court Hotel raises £6,000 for local charities

Billy’s 80th birthday bash at the Royal Court Hotel raises £6,000 for local charities

Billy and Lily O'Neill with family members at Billy O'Neill's 80th Birthday fundraiser for Ballymoney Rotary Local charities. WK49KC112

PROUD Billy O’Neill insists his 80th birthday party couldn’t have went any better as guests and family members raised £6,000 for charity.

Those who were invited to Billy’s party were kindly asked to donate, rather than buy presents and cards, with the proceeds being distributed by Ballymoney Rotary Club to local charities.

The birthday party was held in the Royal Court Hotel, Portrush, on Saturday, November 30, with 155 guests invited to Billy’s big night.

 Speaking to The Chronicle, Portstewart native Billy was quick to thank those who made it a night to remember.

“The night was a huge success and it went exceptionally well,” he said.

