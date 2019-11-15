Sean and Rosemary present charity cheques in Dunloy Parish Hall

Sean and Rosemary Cochrane, and friends, present a cheque to Steven Chambers, Volunteer with BOwel Cancer UK, N.Ireland, at Dunloy Parish Hall recently. WK46-001CR-BM

Sean and Rosemary Cochrane, and friends, present a cheque to the Community Rescue Service, at Dunloy Parish Hall. WK46-002CR-BM

Sean and Rosemary Cochrane, and friends, present a cheque to Felicity Swann, Marie Curie Nurse at Dunloy Parish Hall. WK46-003CR-BM

Sean and Rosemary Cochrane, and friends, present a cheque to Eileen Black and Elizabeth Gray, VOlunteers with Macmillan Cancer Care at Laurel House, at Dunloy Parish Hall. WK46-004CR-BM

Sean and Rosemary Cochrane, and friends, present a cheque to Michelle McDaid of Air Ambulance N.Ireland, at Dunloy Parish Hall on Tuesday. WK46-005CR-BM

Cheque presented to Seamus McCamphill, for the work of his brother, Father PJ McCamphill carrying out missionary work in Kenya. WK46-006CR-BM

Sean and Rosemary Cochrane, and friends, present a cheque to Sharon Neely, Volunteer and Linzi Stewart, Community Fundraiser, of the Alzheimers Society. WK46-007CR-BM

Sean and Rosemary Cochrane, and friend Eileen O'Toole, present a cheque to Kieran Hughes of the Welcome Organisation, at Dunloy Parish Hall. WK46-008CR-BM

Sean and Rosemary Cochrane, and friends, present a cheque to the Dunloy Development Association. WK46-009CR-BM

Sean and Rosemary Cochrane, and friends, present a cheque to Theresa Molloy and Kate McKay and John O'Boyle of the Stars Autism Project at Dunloy Parish Hall. WK46-010CR-BM

Sean and Rosemary Cochrane, and friends, present a cheque to Deborah Mullan of Life After. WK46-011CR-BM