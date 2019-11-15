Sean and Rosemary present charity cheques in Dunloy Parish Hall

SEAN and Rosemary Cochrane recently presented cheques to 12 charities from the proceeds of their ninth annual Country Concert held in Dunloy Parish Hall.
A grand total of £30,000 was collected, bringing the total raised to a massive £145,000 over the nine years.
A fantastic well done to the Cochranes and all involved.
The following charities benefited from the proceeds of the concert:
Marie Curie Cancer £3000; NFSCT Laurel House £3000; Fr PJ McCamphill Mission Fund £3000; Alzheimer Society £3000; Community Rescue Service £3000; Air Ambulance NI £3000; Dalriada Hospital Ballycastle £2000; Stars Autism Project £2000; Bowel Cancer £2000; Life After £2000; Home Less £2000; Mental Health £2000.
Sean and Rosemary would like to thank the many sponsors for their great generosity again this year.