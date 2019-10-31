Ballymoney Mens Shed Open Day

MEN from Ballymoney have spent the last nine months converting and equipping an empty shell of a shed at Ballybrakes into a workshed and social centre. Saturday was an opportunity to show off their hard work and share plans for the future.

Richard Orr, secretary commented "We are grateful for the support from the people of Ballymoney and out visitors were surprised at what we have and can offer, many were unaware of the shed and this was an opportunity to showcase the shed.

“We do need continuing support esp volunteers with woodworking skills, and of course funding to run the shed."

A mens shed is a place where men can meet up to socialise, learn new skills and hone old ones, share company and have a projects to work on.

Men can pursue hobbies and interests, or just meet for a chat and have a cup of tea or coffee, play a game of pool and find out what is happening in the area.

Over the past couple months they have also been able run a number of courses eg plastering, painting, glass work, as well as a day out to Hillsborough Castle.

They make and sell woodwork products to support the running of the shed, orders are welcome see their Facebook page for details. The shed will be wood turning course in the near future when the take delivery of a new wood lathe.

New members are welcome and the shed is open most mornings, Mon to Fri, 10am to 2pm, Unit 4E, Ballybrakes Business Park. Drop in and find out what's going on, you will be made welcome.