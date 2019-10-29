Local band drums up support for a cause close to their hearts

Farmers For Action call for Tesco boycott over vegan sausage ad campaign
Members of the McFarlane Family who were recently presented with a cheque for £1500 by The Grove Pipe Band, at Grove Orange Hall. The money was raised at a BBQ at the end of August
A LOVING mother has paid tribute to members of The Grove Pipe Band from the Garvagh area that helped raise vital funds to provide essential medical equipment for her daughter who was left with life changing injuries in 2015.
The accomplished band organised a barbecue at their Orange Hall – which is situated in the countryside between Garvagh and Kilrea -on August 30 this year. The event was superbly supported by the local community and the funds raised were donated to Lauren Crawford from Lisburn whose life changed forever four-and-a-half years ago.
Almost half-a-decade ago, Lauren and her family's lives were turned upside down after the teenager was knocked off her bicycle whilst she was cycling to a shop near the family home. Little Lauren was left with horrific injuries which caused her to remain in a coma for eight months after the tragic accident. To this day, Lauren can't hear properly, see properly or speak but her family provide quality loving care for her day and daily.
