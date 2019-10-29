Local band drums up support for a cause close to their hearts

A LOVING mother has paid tribute to members of The Grove Pipe Band from the Garvagh area that helped raise vital funds to provide essential medical equipment for her daughter who was left with life changing injuries in 2015.



The accomplished band organised a barbecue at their Orange Hall – which is situated in the countryside between Garvagh and Kilrea -on August 30 this year. The event was superbly supported by the local community and the funds raised were donated to Lauren Crawford from Lisburn whose life changed forever four-and-a-half years ago.



Almost half-a-decade ago, Lauren and her family's lives were turned upside down after the teenager was knocked off her bicycle whilst she was cycling to a shop near the family home. Little Lauren was left with horrific injuries which caused her to remain in a coma for eight months after the tragic accident. To this day, Lauren can't hear properly, see properly or speak but her family provide quality loving care for her day and daily.

