Margaret's 'grand' jackpot

MARGARET Black from Ballymoney has won an incredible £1,000 after finding a lucky golden chip in her pack of Tayto, purchased from McCool’s Supervalu in Ballymoney.

The win comes as launched its ‘Grab A Grand’ competition where ten £1,000 “golden chips” have been randomly hidden in packets of Tayto.

Speaking about her win, Margaret said: “I just couldn’t believe it! I love treating myself to a packet of Tayto cheese & onion crisps, so winning one of the ‘Grab A Grand’ tokens was an incredible surprise! I’m planning to use the money to do up my house, and I’m so excited to have the opportunity to be able to do this now.

Tayto is such a family favourite in Northern Ireland and it’s fantastic to see them offering such a great prize to all their supporters.”

Tayto Marketing Director, Elly Hunter, said she was delighted to find another winner in Ballymoney.

With chips still left to find, the hunt is on. If you’re aged 16 or over, grab a pack of Tayto and grab your chance to bag a grand. Who knows, a winning pack could be in your local shop!”

The promotion is open to Northern Ireland residents aged 16 or over. For more information, full terms and conditions, or to redeem a winning voucher, please visit www.winwithtayto.com.