Remembering Noel

‘Fantastic’ Sportive for Dunloy Cycling Club founder raises £4000 for Chest, Heart and Stroke

Remembering Noel

Noel McIlfatrick with proud parents Frank and Cecelia after he graduated with a degree in law. SPB42-06

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

OVER 130 cyclists converged on Dunloy recently for a Memorial Sportive for a founder member of Dunloy Cycling Club (DCC) who passed away earlier this year aged just 38.

The 'Tour of Legends - Remembering Noel' event was in memory of Noel McIlfatrick who died of a massive heart attack on May 16 this year, just days after an operation to correct an irregular heartbeat.

The 'Tour of Legends' has already raised over £4000 for the Chest, Heart and Stroke charity.

Noel's family and DCC organised the event, with brother Aidan, also a DCC member, saying:

“It turned out to be a fantastic day compared to what was forecast, we were lucky the rain held off, there was a bit of a headwind but that's what makes it better, tougher!”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354