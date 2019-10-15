OVER 130 cyclists converged on Dunloy recently for a Memorial Sportive for a founder member of Dunloy Cycling Club (DCC) who passed away earlier this year aged just 38.



The 'Tour of Legends - Remembering Noel' event was in memory of Noel McIlfatrick who died of a massive heart attack on May 16 this year, just days after an operation to correct an irregular heartbeat.



The 'Tour of Legends' has already raised over £4000 for the Chest, Heart and Stroke charity.



Noel's family and DCC organised the event, with brother Aidan, also a DCC member, saying:



“It turned out to be a fantastic day compared to what was forecast, we were lucky the rain held off, there was a bit of a headwind but that's what makes it better, tougher!”



