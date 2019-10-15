Local natural gas installer Gareth Mullan from PJ Mullan and Sons Heating is hosting a firmus energy Natural Gas Information Day to highlight the benefits of natural gas for homes and businesses. The event will be held in Ballymoney Town Hall on Saturday 19th October from 10am-3pm. firmus energy’s local area adviser Ryan O’Neill will join the PJ Mullan and Sons team to offer advice on connecting to natural gas.

PJ Mullan and Sons Heating was first established by Gareth’s father, Patsy, in 1980 and works across the North West area. The locally owned business currently employs a team of 10 employees, with his father still at the helm.

firmus energy has invested more than £6 million in the Coleraine area to date, where it currently has 2,365 customers. In Q1/2, the total number of connectable properties in Coleraine increased by over 650.

Angeline Murphy, firmus energy said:

“We are continuing to grow our customer base, both domestically and commercially providing real choice for customers. These open days allow our expert advisors and partners to meet local people and talk them through the process and the benefits of natural gas”.

With over 39 years’ experience in the plumbing and heating industry, Gareth has been working in partnership with firmus energy for over 15 years, connecting more than 100 new customers every year.

Inviting local residents to attend, Gareth Mullan from PJ Mullan said:

“We install natural gas to homes and businesses throughout Coleraine, Portstewart and Limavady. These information evenings are particularly beneficial as many people don’t realise how cost effective and efficient natural gas installation is.”

“Once connected, customers enjoy benefits such as constant hot water and instant heat throughout their homes. It also offers the opportunity to cook with a gas hob and a natural gas barbeque when the weather improves. One of the big benefits for local homeowners is the opportunity to install a Pay as You Go meter. Residents love the freedom of topping up by card and budgeting their energy costs more efficiently.”

The event is free of charge and open to anyone with an interest in connecting to natural gas. Refreshments will be served.

If you are unable to attend but would still like to discuss the option of natural gas for your home or business you can speak with firmus energy’s specialist energy advisers (0800 032 4567) or PJ Mullan and Sons Heating (028 7086 8736) about getting connected.