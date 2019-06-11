McGuigan encourages people to ‘get on their bike’

Sinn Féin MLA Phillip McGuigan has encouraged people to take part in cycling to help the environment and also improve physical and mental health.

The party’s Infrastructure spokesperson was commenting at the beginning of Cycle Week which runs until 16 June.

“Bike Week is about participating in everyday cycling and experiencing how it can fit into and improve your daily life.

“Cycling is not only beneficial to the environment through reducing greenhouse gasses and air pollution by opting to use your bike instead of a car but there are also enormous physical and mental health benefits to cycling and it is also fun.

“I would encourage people to use this week to protect the environment, raise awareness of the many benefits of cycling and urge friends and family to jump on their bikes.”