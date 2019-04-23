Shamrocks’ camogs are crowned Feile A champions

Loughgiel..............................4-2

Cushendall...........................1-2



LOUGHGIEL won the Feile A Camogie title at Ballycastle when they beat Cushendall by nine points in the decider at Ballycastle, with Anna McKillop emerging as the tournament’s top scorer.



It was McKillop who set her team on the road to victory with an early goal.

Cushendall came back with two points but an Eimear McKinley goal and a second one from McKillop gave the Shamrocks a 3-0 to 0-2 half-time lead, the Cushendall points coming from Naoimh McNeill and Cora O’Boyle.



In the second half Cushendall hit back with a goal from McNeill, but McKillop finished off a fine day’s work with her team’s fourth goal and added two points for good measure.

