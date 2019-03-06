Slaughtneil complete All Ireland treble

CAN anyone stop Slaughtneil camogs?

That must be the question being posed throughout Ireland this week after the Derry club secured a third successive AIB All Ireland Senior Club Championship at a snow-covered Croke Park.

The Carnogher girls had five points to spare - 1-9 to 0-7 - over their game opponents, St. Martin's of Wexford, in a game dominated by the weather.

Star of the show for the winners was the free-scoring Tinna Hannon, the Offaly native scoring all but three of her side's total.

