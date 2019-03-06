Slaughtneil complete All Ireland treble

Coleraine players stand up to bullies
Slaughtneil made it a hat-trick of All Ireland wins with victory over St. Martin's of Wexford at Croke Park on Sunday.
CAN anyone stop Slaughtneil camogs?
That must be the question being posed throughout Ireland this week after the Derry club secured a third successive AIB All Ireland Senior Club Championship at a snow-covered Croke Park.
The Carnogher girls had five points to spare - 1-9 to 0-7 - over their game opponents, St. Martin's of Wexford, in a game dominated by the weather.
Star of the show for the winners was the free-scoring Tinna Hannon, the Offaly native scoring all but three of her side's total.
